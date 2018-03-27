Integrantes del colectivo Marcha Básica, que reivindica entre otras cuestiones empleo y servicios públicos de calidad, garantizar el derecho a la vivienda y una renta básica, han denunciado en el Congreso "la guerra declarada a la gente más humilde".
Así de contundente se ha expresado uno de sus portavoces, Manolo Cañada, antes de celebrar la reunión prevista con varios integrantes del Podemos, entre ellas la portavoz del grupo Unidos Podemos en la Cámara Baja, Irene Montero, a la que ha agradecido el encuentro por visibilizar estas realidades.
"El primer problema de los parados y precarios es que no tienen sitio donde pueda escucharse su voz", ha dicho Cañada, que ha explicado su marcha durante 15 días desde León "por dignidad y para denunciar la guerra declarada a la gente más humilde en este país".
"Una guerra que tiene muertos: 11 suicidios todos los días, 12 accidentes mortales todas las semanas por condiciones precarias de trabajo Y 7.000 muertes por la eufemísticamente llamada pobreza energética", ha aseverado, lamentando que "se quiere normalizar una situación de auténtica miseria para una parte importante de la población".
En este sentido, ha enumerado las cinco reivindicaciones de su colectivo, extensivas tanto al Gobierno como a todos los grupos parlamentarios: renta básica universal con un nivel mínimo al de la Carta Social Europea (680 euros), derogación de las reformas laborales, garantizar que no hay desahucios de vivienda habitual, subida de pensiones al IPC y evitar su privatización, y la reversión de los recortes en Educación, Sanidad y Servicios Sociales.
