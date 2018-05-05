Salvamento Marítimo ha rescatado este sábado a un total de 111 personas que viajaban en dos pateras localizadas en el mar de Alborán.
Según ha informado un portavoz de este organismo dependiente del Ministerio de Fomento, el centro de Salvamento en Almería recibía sobre las 12.30 horas de este sábado información de la salida de una patera desde la costa marroquí de Bouyafar.
Desde Salvamento se movilizó entonces a la 'Guardamar Polimnia', al buque 'SAR Mastelero', al avión 'Sasemar 102', y a la patrullera 'Valpas' del Frontex, al mismo tiempo que emitió aviso a navegantes que pudieran encontrarse en la zona.
Poco después, sobre las 13.50 horas, un segundo informante alertaba a Salvamento de la salida de otra patera, esta vez, desde la costa marroquí de Tensaman.
Sobre las 14.00 horas, el buque 'SAR Mastelero' avistaba a una de dichas pateras, de las que rescataba a sus 54 ocupantes —50 varones y cuatro mujeres—, reincorporándose después a la búsqueda de la otra patera, que ha divisado una hora después a su costado.
De esa segunda embarcación ha rescatado a 57 personas —53 varones y cuatro mujeres—, por lo que, en total, han sido 111 las personas rescatadas por Salvamento de dichas dos pateras.
A lo largo de la jornada de este sábado, y en sucesivas operaciones realizadas desde la madrugada, Salvamento ha rescatado a un total de 169 personas procedentes de siete pateras, todas ellas en costas de Andalucía.
De ellas, 50 viajaban en cuatro pateras localizadas en aguas del Estrecho del Gibraltar, y las restantes 119 de otras tres embarcaciones que se han encontrado en el mar de Alborán. La 'Salvamar Atria' buscaba además a otra patera cerca de Ceuta que finalmente ha sido rescatada por Marruecos, según han informado desde Salvamento Marítimo.
