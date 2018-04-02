Salvamento Marítimo ha anunciado este lunes que han tenido que ser rescatadas hasta 75 personas de cinco pateras en aguas del Estrecho de Gibraltar, de las cuales cuatro de ellas han sido auxiliadas por Marruecos.
A través de las redes sociales, Salvamento Marítimo ha informado de la intensa actividad que se ha producido este lunes en las aguas del Estrecho debido a un viento flojo de poniente que favorece este tipo de travesías.
Desde primeras horas de la mañana se han producido varios rescates, destacando que Marruecos ha tenido que hacerse cargo de 37 personas que viajaban en cuatro pateras en dirección a las costas de Cádiz y que todavía se hallaban en aguas jurisdiccionales marroquíes.
Mientras tanto, la Salvamar Arcturus de Salvamento Marítimo ha rescatado a 38 inmigrantes subsaharianos que viajaban en una patera mientras también se busca a los siete desaparecidos del naufragio que tuvo lugar ayer y tras el que se recuperaron cuatro cadáveres.
