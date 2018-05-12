Rescatadas 95 personas a bordo de cuatro pateras en las costas de Cádiz

Salvamento Marítimo ha trasladado a Tarifa (Cádiz) a 54 personas, entre las que podría haber varios menores, tras rescatarlas este sábado de tres pateras en aguas del Estrecho de Gibraltar. Otras 41 personas de origen magrebí, rescatadas este sábado a tres millas al suroeste de punta Camarinal, fueron trasladadas a Barbate.
El servicio de emergencias de Andalucía 112 ha informado en una nota de prensa de que las dos primeras pateras han sido localizadas a primera hora de este sábado por la embarcación Salvamar Arcturus de Salvamento Marítimo.
Asimismo, ha indicado que el rescate ha sido comunicado al 112 por Salvamento Marítimo sobre las 06.25 horas y también la inminente llegada de las dos embarcaciones al puerto tarifeño.
Las mismas fuentes han informado al 112 de que los 13 ocupantes son varones de origen subsahariano que se encuentran en aparente buen estado de salud.
Además, el 112 recibió el aviso a las 8.40 horas de que Salvamento Marítimo ha interceptado a una nueva patera y, por ello, ha movilizado a la Guardia Civil, al Cuerpo Nacional de Policía y al Equipo de Respuesta Inmediata en Emergencias de la Cruz Roja.
Por último, fuentes de Salvamento Marítimo han confirmado al 112 que los 41 varones que viajaban en esta tercera patera, entre los que podría haber varios menores, se espera que arriben al puerto tarifeño sobre las 10.30 horas.
Búsqueda de una cuarta patera
Salvamento Marítimo ha explicado que entre las 41 personas trasladadas a Barbate, a cuyo puerto llegaron a las 6.15 horas, hay 40 varones y una mujer. El aviso de la localización de esta patera fue dado por la Guardia Civil a este organismo dependiente del Ministerio de Fomento.
Además de estas cuatro pateras, Guardamar Concepción Arenal y Salvamar Arcturus, junto al helicóptero Helimer 220, están buscando a otra embarcación que podría navegar por aguas del Estrecho.
