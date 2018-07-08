Rescatadas en Alborán 231 personas a bordo de cinco embarcaciones 

Efectivos de Salvamento Marítimo han rescatado en las cercanías de la isla de Alborán a lo largo del día cinco embarcaciones con 231 personas de origen subsahariano, entre ellas al menos doce mujeres, que habían salido del norte de Marruecos con dirección a la península.
Según han informado fuentes de Salvamento Marítimo, el dispositivo de búsqueda se inició a primera hora de la mañana tras recibir avisos de varias ONGs que alertaban de la salida de diversas neumáticas desde la costa de Marruecos.
En torno a las 8:25 horas el SAR Mastelero avistaba una primera neumática ocupada por 38 personas, entre ellas 3 mujeres, y minutos después comunicaban al centro de coordinación de Salvamento Marítimo de Almería la presencia de un punto desconocido en el radar, que resultó ser una segunda neumática con 37 personas, entre ellas una mujer.
Una hora más tarde, el mismo buque avistaba una tercera ocupada por 43 personas, entre ellas 8 mujeres.
Tras rescatar una cuarta embarcación con 57 personas con la ayuda del Helimer 204, el SAR Mastelero ponía rumbo a Almería para desembarcar a estas 175 personas y se activaba al Sasemar 101 y a la Salvamar Hamal ante la posibilidad de que hubiese más pateras por la zona.
Tras rescatar el SAR Mastelero a 56 personas de una quinta patera se ha cambiado el puerto de destino, que finalmente será Málaga, donde llegarán las 231 personas sobre las 2.30 horas de la madrugada.
