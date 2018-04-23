Alrededor de mil personas han sido rescatados durante las últimas 48 horas en aguas del Mediterráneo Central, en 13 operaciones de salvamento diferentes, según ha informado la Guardia Costera italiana, al mando de la coordinación de estos operativos.
Durante el sábado se produjeron siete operaciones de rescate y se socorrieron a cerca 400 personas, mientras que el domingo fueron más de 500 los salvados por embarcaciones la Guardia Costera, de la Marina italiana, del dispositivo de Frontex, de ONGs y un barco mercante.
A estos rescates se tienen que sumar algunas operaciones que se están produciendo en estos momentos en la zona como el naufragio de una barca neumática en la que se ha registrado por el momento la muerte de una mujer de 25 años, según comunicó la ONG española Proactiva Open Arms en su perfil de Twitter.
🔵NAUFRAGIO. Todas las personas a salvo, a excepción de una mujer de 25 años ahogada a pesar del gran trabajo de la Guardia Costera Italiana. Seguimos las tareas de búsqueda pic.twitter.com/C7tE23m2zY— PROACTIVA OPEN ARMS (@openarms_fund) 23 de abril de 2018
Proactiva Open Arms, que se encuentra de nuevo en el Mediterráneo con su barco Astral, tras la incautación y posterior liberación de otra de sus naves, explicó que ha podido junto con la Guardia Costera rescatar a todas las personas de una embarcación que naufragó excepto a la mujer. Esta ONG ya había rescatado ayer a otros 137 inmigrantes.
La otra organización humanitaria que está operando en el Mediterráneo Central, Sos Mediterranèe junto con Médicos sin Fronteras, atracó esta mañana en el puerto de Trapani, en la isla italiana de Sicilia, para hacer desembarcar a 537 personas, entre ellas 85 mujeres, cuatro de ellas embarazadas, tres recién nacidos y 125 menores.
Por otra parte, los guardacostas libios recuperaron ayer en aguas del Mediterráneo los cadáveres de once personas y rescataron a otras 80 a unas 16 millas náuticas de las playas de Sabratha.
En lo que va del año han sido rescatados 7.814 inmigrantes en el Mediterráneo Central, lo que supone un 84,84 % menos que en el mismo periodo del año anterior, según los datos publicados por el Ministerio del Interior el pasado 20 de abril.
