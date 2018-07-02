Público
Inmigración Rescatados 109 imigrantes de tres pateras en aguas del Estrecho

Las personas rescatadas en alta mar han sido trasladadas a Algeciras y Tarifa.

Varios migrantes en el puerto de Tarifa (Cádiz), tras ser rescatados el pasado sábado cuando viajaban en un patera.- REUTERS/JON NAZCA

Salvamento Marítimo ha rescatado a 109 migrantes a bordo de tres pateras este lunes por la mañana en el Estrecho de Gibraltar, que serán desembarcados en puertos de la provincia de Cádiz. Este domingo fueron 271 migrantes los que llegaron a las costas españolas

Según han explicado fuentes del dispositivo, el buque Luz de Mar ha localizado la primera patera a las 09.00 horas a seis millas al suroeste de Barbate, con 52 hombres de origen magrebí a bordo.

Este mismo barco ha rescatado a otras 49 personas de una segunda patera localizada a cuatro millas al suroeste de Barbate.

Se trata de 37 hombres de origen magrebí, así como nueve mujeres y tres varones de origen subsahariano.

Por su lado, la Salvamar Atria ha localizado a once millas al suroeste de Tarifa una tercera patera con siete hombres y una mujer a bordo, todos de origen subsahariano.

Aunque las dos embarcaciones de Salvamento Marítimo siguen movilizados en busca de más pateras, se espera que el Luz de Mar traslade a los rescatados a Algeciras, mientras que la Salvamar Atria lo hará en Tarifa

