Rescatados 182 migrantes en el Estrecho tras la localización de quince pateras

Salvamento Marítimo continúa con las labores de rescate desde que a primera hora de este viernes apareciesen doce embarcaciones y más tarde otras tres.

Barco de Salvamento Marítimo. / Europa Press

Salvamento Marítimo ha rescatado a un total de 182 personas este viernes en aguas del Estrecho de Gibraltar después de que haya recogido a un grupo de 30 personas de origen subsahariano tras la localización de tres nuevas pateras que se unen a las 15 halladas anteriormente.

Según ha informado una portavoz de Salvamento Marítimo, la 'Salvamar Gadir' ha localizado a 46 migrantes de origen subsahariano, entre ellos cuatro mujeres, de otras cinco pateras que navegaban en las cercanías del litoral gaditano. En estos momentos, la 'Gadir' traslada a los rescatados al puerto de Barbate (Cádiz), donde desembarcarán en torno a las 13 horas.

Previamente, la 'Guardamar Concepción Arenal' ha localizado una patera con 45 personas de origen magrebí, cuando se disponía a trasladar al puerto de Tarifa a unos 35 migrantes de origen subsahariano hallados anteriormente en cuatro pateras. De esta manera, la 'Concepción Arenal' ha puesto rumbo, finalmente, al puerto de Barbate para trasladar a los 90 migrantes, donde han arribado en torno al mediodía.

Inicialmente, a las 3 de la madrugada de este viernes la 'Salvamar Arcturus' fue movilizada por el Centro de Salvamento de Tarifa para rescatar a 51 varones, cuatro mujeres y un bebé de ocho pateras. Los migrantes ya han sido desembarcados en el puerto de Tarifa.

