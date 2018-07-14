Público
Público

Pateras Rescatados 260 migrantes este sábado en el Estrecho, cien de ellos menores

Todos han sido trasladados en buen estado de salud al puerto de Tarifa (Cádiz).

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El viernes 13 de julio ya llegaron al puerto de Tarifa 245 migrantes. (A.CARRASCO RAGEL | EFE)

El viernes 13 de julio ya llegaron al puerto de Tarifa 245 migrantes. (A.CARRASCO RAGEL | EFE)

Los migrantes que han sido rescatados este sábado en el Estrecho de Gibraltar ascienden a 260, entre ellos cien menores de edad, después de varios rescates que se han producido esta tarde dentro de un amplio dispositivo en el que han participado tres embarcaciones de Salvamento Marítimo, una patrullera de la Guardia Civil y un avión del Frontex.

Los primeros rescates se produjeron en la mañana del sábado, cuando la embarcación Salvamar Arcturus localizó a un total de 31 inmigrantes de origen subsahariano, entre ellos una mujer, a bordo de tres pateras, y los trasladó en aparente buen estado de salud al puerto de Tarifa (Cádiz), han informado fuentes de Salvamento Marítimo.

Esta tarde la embarcación Salvamar Suhail ha rescatado a trece inmigrantes en una patera y a doce que viajaban en otra.

Además, la Salvamar Gadir ha rescatado a los ocupantes de tres embarcaciones con 11, 44 y 49 inmigrantes, todos ellos trasladados al puerto de Barbate.

Una patrullera de la Guardia Civil también ha rescatado a cien inmigrantes, todos ellos menores de edad, que están siendo trasladados al puerto de Algeciras (Cádiz).

A estas cifras hay que añadir el rescate de un inmigrante de origen magrebí que fue avistado por una embarcación cuando se encontraba en mitad del Estrecho sobre una rueda de camión.

Etiquetas