La Junta de Andalucía ha asumido la tutela de once de los treinta hijos de un vecino de la localidad granadina de Marchal que supuestamente no los atendía correctamente.
Esta actuación ha contando con la Fiscalía de Menores y la Guardia Civil, que ha atendido el requerimiento de la primera para que los trabajadores de los Servicios Sociales no tuvieran problemas al recoger a los menores en colegios de Marchal y de la localidad vecina de Guadix.
Aunque la administración autonómica no ha ofrecido detalles concretos sobre esta intervención, el jefe del Servicio de Protección de Menores, José Antonio Puerta, ha informado de que la Junta actúa de la misma forma en todos los casos cuando tiene conocimiento de que existen menores que pueden sufrir un maltrato activo o pasivo, por negligencia o se encuentran desasistidos.
Ante una determinada situación de desamparo, con padres que no asumen sus deberes, y si no se encuentra una alternativa adecuada en su entorno familiar, la administración puede asumir la tutela de los menores, ha explicado.
Según el diario Ideal, que avanza este miércoles esta intervención, el padre de los niños ahora tutelados por la Junta, de edades comprendidas entre los 5 y los 12 años, se dio a conocer a través de los medios de comunicación hace unos años por tener treinta hijos de varias esposas y, al parecer, llegaba a presumir de que nunca había trabajado.
