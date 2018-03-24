Ayuntamientos como el de Getafe y Leganés han decidido cerrar algunos de sus parques debido a las fuertes rachas de viento que se están registrando durante toda la jornada y después del suceso trágico en El Retiro, en Madrid, donde un niño ha perdido la vida cuando se le ha caído un árbol encima.
Desde Leganés han informado de que debido a los fuertes vientos y como medida de precaución la Delegación de Medioambiente ha decretado hasta mañana el cierre de los cinco grandes parques urbanos de la localidad: Los Frailes, La Chopera, Los hortelanos, Parque Central y Museo de Escultura.
En Getafe, por su parte, la Policía local ha explicado que debido a las fuertes rachas de viento se cierran el Parque Lorenzo Azofra y el Parque de Castilla la Mancha, "para evitar que la caída de ramas o árboles puedan poner en riesgo a las personas que hagan uso de estas zonas verdes de la ciudad".
En Alcorcón, por ejemplo, ha quedado cortada la avenida de Lisboa, entre las Avenidas de Leganés y la calle Porto Cristo por la caída de un árbol de grandes dimensiones.
En Madrid, un niño de cuatro años ha fallecido este sábado tras caerle un árbol en el Parque de El Retiro. Esta mañana, el Ayuntamiento de Madrid advertía del cierre del parque a causa de las previsiones de fuerte viento —de más de 70 kilómetros por hora— de la la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET).
