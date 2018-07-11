Público
El Retiro El juez archiva la causa por la muerte del niño al caerle un árbol en el Parque del Retiro

El Juzgado de Instrucción número 43 de Madrid decreta el sobreseimiento provisional de las actuaciones abiertas al entender que no se aprecia delito en la caída del árbol, que fue revisado en los días anteriores, ni en el hecho de que no se hubiera producido el desalojo en el momento en el que cayó. 

Un pino piñonero de grandes dimensiones desplomado hace dos años en el parque del Retiro. EFE/Archivo

El Juzgado de Instrucción número 43 de Madrid ha archivado la investigación iniciada tras el fallecimiento el 24 de marzo pasado de un niño de cuatro años al caer encima de él un árbol en el madrileño parque del Retiro en un día de fuertes vientos, al no apreciar delito.

En un auto, el juez decreta el sobreseimiento provisional de las actuaciones abiertas a raíz del fallecimiento del menor en el citado parque, a la altura de la esquina de las calles de Ibiza y de Menéndez Pelayo de Madrid.

El juez archiva la causa al entender que no se aprecia delito en la caída del árbol, que fue revisado en los días anteriores, ni en el hecho de que no se hubiera producido el desalojo en el momento en el que cayó.

Ello porque "no concurrían las circunstancias que el protocolo de actuación ante situaciones meteorológicas excepcionalmente adversas determina como precisas para el cierre del parque".

