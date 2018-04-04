Público
Reto viral Inhalar condones, el peligroso reto que es tendencia entre los adolescentes 

El desafío que se ha hecho viral puede causar asfixia, lesiones e, incluso, la muerte

Un youtuber realizando el reto en el momento justo en el que saca el preservativo por la boca. YOUTUBE

"¿Cuándo usar un condón ha sido mala idea? Cuando intentas inhalarlo por tu nariz y expulsarlo por tu boca" afirmaba un profesor estadounidense en una columna de opinión en la revista Forbes en la que criticaba el desagradable reto cada vez más conocido entre los adolescentes. El desafío de inhalar condones, condom snorting challenge en inglés, que se ha hecho viral puede causar asfixia, lesiones e, incluso, la muerte. 

En los vídeos difundidos se muestra el funcionamiento del juego, que consiste en inhalar el preservativo sin envoltorio por una de sus fosas nasales mientras otra continúa tapada. El proceso dura hasta que el condón aparece en la boca y es extraído. 

Una youtuber realizando el reto de inhalar un condón. YOUTUBE

Este reto no es nuevo, ya que los primeros vídeos en los que aparece esta práctica en YouTube datan del año 2007. En torno al año 2013 volvió a hacerse viral, aunque es ahora cuando los padres temen por las consecuencias de este desafío. 

Tras la alarma de los padres, los expertos advirtieron sobre los peligros para sus vías respiratorias y su garganta. Este tipo de retos virales, como el de la ballena azul o el que desafiaba a comer detergente son altamente peligrosos. Inhalar un preservativo podría causar lesiones, dificultades en la respiración y una posible muerte, además del sufrimiento que supone esta práctica. 

