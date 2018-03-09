El conductor de un autobús escolar de la ruta que traslada a menores desde distintos pueblos de la comarca de Vitigudino (Salamanca), que en el momento de los hechos llevaba a seis escolares en el vehículo, ha dado positivo en un control de drogas por consumo de cocaína.
Según fuentes de la Comandancia Provincial, los agentes le pararon en un control el pasado 26 de febrero, a las 09.15 horas, donde dio positivo y cuyo resultado ya ha sido ratificado por las pruebas remitidas al laboratorio.
En el dispositivo desarrollado en la comarca de Vitigudino, los agentes de la Guardia Civil controlaron la documentación de once autobuses en la localidad, y sometieron a sus conductores a las correspondientes pruebas de drogas y alcohol.
Uno de ellos ha sido el conductor de 43 años que, según la prueba inicial y el posterior análisis del laboratorio, había consumido cocaína, por lo que ya en ese momento fue denunciado, además de inmovilizar el autobús.
La Benemérita ha recordado que la ingesta de bebidas alcohólicas, así como la de drogas y sustancias tóxicas influye en el conductor de un vehículo con la disminución de la capacidad sensorial, de reflejos y de atención en la conducción.
Además, ese consumo desvirtúa la percepción de la realidad, "determinando una conducción inapropiada y creando un concreto peligro para la vida propia y del resto de los usuarios de la vía, aumentando exponencialmente la posibilidad de sufrir un siniestro vial".
