Salvados Encapuchados irrumpen en la investidura 'honoris causa' del presidente del grupo de El Pozo

Los enmascarados reparten pasquines contra la explotación animal y laboral, tras las imágenes del programa 'Salvados' en el que se mostraba el estado de los animales en una granja proveedora de la filial ganadera del Grupo Fuertes

Tomás Fuertes durante el acto de investidura. EL POZO

Una quincena de encapuchados ha irrumpido esta mañana en el salón de actos de la Facultad de Economía y Empresa de la Universidad de Murcia (UMU) durante el acto de investidura de doctor honoris causa del empresario Tomás Fuertes, presidente del Grupo Fuertes, al que pertenece El Pozo, gritando "fuera la empresa de la universidad".

Los enmascarados, alumnos de la universidad,  han entrado en el salón nada más iniciarse el discurso de Fuertes y han repartido pasquines entre los asistentes con lemas en contra de la explotación animal y laboral, y acusando al empresario de "asesinar diariamente a miles de animales" y condenarles a una "vida de hacinamiento y tristeza".

La irrupción de este grupo de encapuchados ha provocado momentos de tensión y desconcierto, pero han sido desalojados de manera inmediata y sin oponer resistencia, tras lo cual el acto ha continuado con normalidad.

Estas protestas se han producido un mes después de la emisión del programa Salvados, de Jordi Évole, que mostraba diferentes aspectos de la industria cárnica, tanto el estado y las condiciones de los cerdos en las granjas y mataderos, como la situación laboral de los trabajadores de la industria. 

El programa de LaSexta mostró unas imágenes en las que se veían animales enfermos y con malformaciones en las instalaciones de una granja de Murcia, proveedora de Cefusa, filial ganadera del Grupo Fuertes.

