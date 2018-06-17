Salvamento Marítimo busca en el mar de Alborán a 43 migrantes tras un naufragio

Salvamento Marítimo busca en el mar de Alborán a 43 migrantes que navegaban a bordo de una patera que se hundió, mientras que cuatro personas que iban en la misma han podido ser rescatadas con vida.
Un portavoz de Salvamento Marítimo ha informado de que anoche, sobre las 21:00 horas, el buque Ariadne alertó al centro coordinador de Almería de que había avistado a varias personas en el agua, por lo que se movilizó al helicóptero Helimer 204 y la embarcación Guardamar Calíope.
El Helimer 204 rescató directamente a dos personas que estaban en el agua y a otras dos que habían subido al buque Ariadne, tras lo que fueron trasladadas al aeropuerto de Almería. Aunque los cuatro rescatados presentaban una "hipotermia severa" relataron que junto a ellos navegaban otras 47 personas que, por el momento, no han aparecido.
Un dispositivo de búsqueda, compuesto por el Helimer 204, la Guardamar Calíope y la patrullera Río Almanzora de la Guardia Civil, trabaja desde anoche para intentar encontrar a los desaparecidos. Asimismo se dio aviso a los buques que transitan por la zona para que alerten de cualquier posible hallazgo y esta mañana se ha movilizado esta mañana al avión Cóndor 2 del Frontex.
