Salvamento Marítimo rescató en el primer semestre a más de 16.000 migrantes en Andalucía 

Según el balance dado a conocer por este organismo a través de su perfil oficial de Twitter, ha tenido que atender sólo en el área de Andalucía hasta 791 embarcaciones. 

Migrantes a bordo de una embarcación en aguas del Estrecho. / Salvamento Marítimo

Más de 16.000 inmigrantes, principalmente subsaharianos, han sido rescatados por los servicios de Salvamento Marítimo en el primer semestre del año, según el balance dado a conocer por este organismo a través de su perfil oficial de Twitter.

Salvamento Marítimo, dependiente del Ministerio de Fomento, ha informado que entre el 1 de enero y el 30 de junio de este año ha tenido que atender sólo en el área de Andalucía hasta 791 embarcaciones, principalmente tipo pateras, con 16.359 personas rescatadas.

En estos servicios se ha conseguido el rescate de 13.394 personas mientras que las unidades de la marina marroquí han rescatado en este periodo, coordinados por Salvamento Marítimo, hasta 2.821 personas.

Mientras tanto, se han registrado 144 fallecidos y desaparecidos en estas intervenciones producidas en el primer semestre del presente año.

El mayor número de actuaciones se suele concentrar en el área del Estrecho de Gibraltar así como en la zona del mar de Alborán.

