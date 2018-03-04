Samur Madrid recupera de una parada cardiorrespiratoria a un participante en la carrera de los bomberos

Un hombre participante de la VII Carrera de Bomberos de Madrid, que se ha celebrado este domingo por la mañana por las calles del centro la capital, fue rasladado al hospital de La Paz tras sufrir una parada cardiorespiratoria y haber sido reanimado.
Según ha informado Emergencias Madrid, en torno a las 10.30, el hombre comenzó a sentirse mal mientras corría.
Una participante en la carrera, enfermera del hospital Clínico San Carlos, se percató de que el hombre empezaba a encontrarse mal y avisó a Policía Municipal y a una unidad de Samur-Protección Civil, que estaba en preventivo.
El participante, de 59 años, había sufrido una parada cardiorespiratoria y se le realizaron las compresiones toráxicas.
.@SAMUR_PC recupera de una parada cardiorrespiratoria a un participante de la #CarreraBomberosMadrid. Una enfermera que también participaba ha avisado a las unidades que estaban en preventivo. pic.twitter.com/ISFlJxEc96— Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) 4 de marzo de 2018
Imágenes de la asistencia sanitaria de @SAMUR_PC a un participante en la #CarreraBomberosMadrid organizada por @BomberosMad. https://t.co/H3u1IsIMBw— Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) 4 de marzo de 2018
Han iniciado las compresiones torácicas y han utilizado un desfibrilador externo automático, DEA. @policiademadrid ha colaborado durante los trabajos. Una vez estabilizado @SAMUR_PC ha trasladado a La Paz. pic.twitter.com/dLcvOUu14X— Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) 4 de marzo de 2018
La supervisora de guardia de @SAMUR_PC , Verónica Almagro, explica la asistencia sanitaria al corredor participante en la carrera organizada por @BomberosMad. https://t.co/zuTiRoKk85— Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) 4 de marzo de 2018
Para ello, los profesionales utilizaron un Desfibrilador Externo Automático (DEA). En menos de 3 minutos, el corredor recuperó signos vitales.
Tas ser estabilizado, fue trasladado al Hospital La Paz, con código infarto.
