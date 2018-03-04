Público
Samur Madrid recupera de una parada cardiorrespiratoria a un participante en la carrera de los bomberos

Una enfermera que también participaba en la prueba ha visto como el corredor se encontraba mal, y ha avisado a la Policía Municipal y a los servicios de emergencias

Los servicios de emergencias atienden al participante en la Carrera de los Bomberos, en Madrid. TWITTER Emergencias Madrid

Un hombre participante de la VII Carrera de Bomberos de Madrid, que se ha celebrado este domingo por la mañana por las calles del centro la capital, fue rasladado al hospital de La Paz tras sufrir una parada cardiorespiratoria y haber sido reanimado.

Según ha informado Emergencias Madrid, en torno a las 10.30, el hombre comenzó a sentirse mal mientras corría.

Una participante en la carrera, enfermera del hospital Clínico San Carlos, se percató de que el hombre empezaba a encontrarse mal y avisó a Policía Municipal y a una unidad de Samur-Protección Civil, que estaba en preventivo.

El participante, de 59 años, había sufrido una parada cardiorespiratoria y se le realizaron las compresiones toráxicas.

Para ello, los profesionales utilizaron un Desfibrilador Externo Automático (DEA). En menos de 3 minutos, el corredor recuperó signos vitales.

Tas ser estabilizado, fue trasladado al Hospital La Paz, con código infarto.

