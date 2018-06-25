Público
Público

San Juan Detenidos dos menores por la agresión sexual a una chica de 15 años en Palamós

Se trata de una de las cuatro agresiones sexuales ocurridas durante la noche de San Juan e investigadas por los Mossos. Además de la de Palamós se denunciaron otras tres en Barcelona.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Coche de los mossos d'esquadra. Europa Press

Coche de los mossos d'esquadra. Europa Press

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a dos menores de edad por la agresión sexual a una chica de 15 años durante la verbena de San Juan en Palamós (Girona), y pasarán este lunes a disposición de la Fiscalía de Menores.

Las detenciones se produjeron el domingo y los detenidos tienen entre 14 y 15 años, una edad similar a la de la víctima. 

Se trata de una de las cuatro agresiones sexuales ocurridas durante la verbena investigadas por los Mossos; además de la de Palamós se denunciaron otras tres en Barcelona.

Etiquetas