Sancionan a una discoteca por sexista y por vulnerar el derecho a la dignidad

La Inspección de Trabajo ha levantado dos actas de infracción muy grave a una conocida discoteca de Benidorm (Alicante) por discriminación "por razón de sexo" y por "vulnerar el derecho a la intimidad y dignidad de las personas", según se recoge en la resolución.
El sindicato CCOO denunció una oferta de trabajo de esta discoteca, publicada en junio de 2017, en la que pedía "camareras y chicas para el ropero" y en el que se exigía "ser guapas y con buen físico", además de "responsables y solteras" porque, según el anuncio, "no queremos rollos ni novios enfermos celosos esperándolas a las 5 en la puerta para llevarlas a casa".
En el mismo anuncio se decía "si no eres alta, es obligatorio trabajar con tacones o plataformas".
El documento de la inspección considera "discriminatorias" las ofertas de empleo por dirigirse solo a mujeres "no siendo un requisito esencial y determinante de las profesiones a desarrollar".
La segunda infracción se produce por vulnerar "el derecho al respeto a la intimidad y la consideración debida a la dignidad de las trabajadoras" tanto por las exigencias acerca de "la exclusiva esfera privada" como por "las expresiones despectivas que para la imagen de la mujer contiene el referido anuncio".
La secretaria de la Mujer, Políticas LGTBI e Institucional de CCOO-PV, Cloti Iborra, ha expresado en un comunicado su satisfacción por la actuación de Trabajo y ha resaltado la importancia de las sanciones "a la hora de asegurar que las empresas no exijan requisitos sexistas, discriminatorios o despectivos para acceder a un puesto de trabajo".
