Policía Foral ha confiscado en Pamplona, donde se celebran estos días las fiestas de San Fermín, chapas con mensajes machistas entre los que se pueden leer 'Puta sin dinero', 'Mi polla tiene sabor' o 'Hoy follo estés o no estés'.
Hay que recordar que el bando de San Fermín de este año "prohíbe la venta de materiales (camisetas, chapas, etc) con mensajes y/o lemas sexistas". En caso de detectarse esta venta, "podrá ordenarse su retirada y/o ser decomisados sin posterior devolución". Esta medida tiene como objetivo "fomentar la responsabilidad de todas y todos por el desarrollo de unas fiestas libres de agresiones sexistas".
El bando recuerda el compromiso del Ayuntamiento de Pamplona "de no tolerar y perseguir este tipo de conductas para que los Sanfermines sean unas fiestas en las que las mujeres puedan disfrutar de forma libre, segura y en igualdad" y apela a la ciudadanía "a socorrer o apoyar a la mujer agredida y aislar al agresor".
