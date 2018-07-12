Público
Sanfermines Tres condenados por abusos sexuales en lo que va de sanfermines

No se conocen la penas impuestas porque los secretarios judiciales han decidido no facilitar ni sentencias ni autos a los gabinetes de prensa.

Txupinazo Sanfermines 2018 / EFE

Tres hombres han sido detenidos en Pamplona y ya condenados por abusos sexuales, en todos los casos por tocamientos, desde que comenzaron el pasado 6 de julio los sanfermines.

Según la información ofrecida por el gabinete de prensa del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Navarra, las sentencias se han dictado de conformidad tras los juicios rápidos celebrados en el Juzgado de Guardia de Pamplona.

Sin embargo no se conocen la penas impuestas porque los secretarios judiciales han decidido en Navarra, igual que en otros lugares de España, no facilitar ni sentencias ni autos a los gabinetes de prensa.

La medida se ha acordado después del informe emitido por una vocal del Consejo General del Poder Judicial en el que se culpabiliza a la letrada de la Sección Segunda de la Audiencia de Navarra, que juzgó a La Manada, de la filtración de datos personales de la víctima. 

