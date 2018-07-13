Público
Estramonio Sanidad alerta de la presencia de estramonio en un lote de acelgas en conserva de Ybarra

Ha provocado la intoxicación de dos personas en la Comunidad de Madrid, que evolucionan favorablemente.

Un lote de acelgas en conserva Ybarra está siendo retirado por contener estramonio.

La Agencia Española de Consumo, Seguridad Alimentaria y Nutrición (Aecosan) ha alertado este viernes de la presencia de estramonio en un lote de acelgas en conserva, de la marca Ybarra, que ha provocado la intoxicación de dos personas en la Comunidad de Madrid, que evolucionan favorablemente.

Según la alerta de la Aecosan, organismo dependiente del Ministerio de Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar Social, "el producto implicado es Acelgas, marca Ybarra, conserva envasada en frasco de cristal, peso neto 660 g y peso escurrido 425 g. El número de lote que se está retirando es el 18023".

Los productos han sido fabricados en Navarra y distribuidos a las comunidades de Andalucía, Catalunya, Castilla y León, Madrid y Comunidad Valenciana. "Se recomienda a los consumidores que pudieran tener los productos de las marcas anteriormente mencionadas en sus hogares, que se abstengan de consumirlos", afirma la Aecosan.

La sintomatología derivada del consumo conlleva síntomas como sequedad de mucosas, mareos, visión borrosa y sudoración, entre otros. Los dos afectados por la intoxicación se encuentran bien, según fuentes de la consejería de Sanidad de la Comunidad de Madrid, y no han requerido hospitalización.

La Aecosan indica que ha tenido conocimiento a través del Sistema Coordinado de Intercambio Rápido de Información (SCIRI) de la notificación de alerta trasladada por la Comunidad Autónoma de Madrid.

