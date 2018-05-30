Público
The Lancet La sanidad española ya no está entre las diez mejores del mundo: cae del 8º al 19º puesto

La prestigiosa revista científica The Lancet elabora cada cada año un ranking de los mejores sistemas sanitarios del mundo: sobre un total de 100, España obtiene 92 puntos.

La ministra de Sanidad, Dolors Montserrat, durante su intervención en el Pleno del Congreso en el debate del proyecto de Ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado de 2018. EFE/Chema Moya

La prestigiosa revista científica The Lancet elabora cada cada año un ranking de los mejores sistemas sanitarios del mundo. Hace exactamente un año, España ocupaba el octavo puesto en ese ranking, pero en 2018 ha caído al decimonoveno

El estudio Healthcare Access and Quality Index (Índice de Acceso y Calidad de la Sanidad) de The Lancet, publicado la semana pasada, mide la calidad del sistema sanitario en 195 Estados de todo el mundo. Compara las tasas de mortalidad de 32 enfermedades curables adjudicando una puntuación de de 0 a 100 en función de si la atención médica es la adecuada. 

España ha logrado 92 puntos sobre 100, una puntuación estimable pero ha visto como países como Japón, Italia o Austria le superaban. Los motivos de la caída en el ranking se debe a varios motivos: en el descenso han influido no sólo los recortes de los últimos años, sino también que The Lancet ha incluido incluido ahora más variables para establecer la puntuación. Además, la media global ha aumentado de forma considerable por las mejoras en países del África subsahariana y del sudeste asiático, lo que hace que España caiga comparativamente.

Islandia y Noruega con 97 puntos encabezan el ránking de The Lancet con 97 puntos. Les siguen Holanda, Luxemburgo, Australia, Finlandia y Suiza con 96. Y cierran el Top 10, Suecia, Italia y Andorra con 95 puntos. España empata con Nueva Zelanda, Dinamarca, Alemania y Francia

La sanidad española destaca en algunos aspectos como, por ejemplo, la atención sanitaria al tétanos, diabetes, apendicitis, difteria o epilepsia. Por el contrario, The Lancet aprecia deficiencias en el tratamiento de algunos tipos de cáncer, en concreto el de piel (57 puntos sobre 100), el de cervis (60 puntos), el linfoma de Hodgkins y el testicular (79 puntos).

