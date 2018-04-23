Sanidad informa del desabastecimiento de Dalsy tras detectarse un error en el prospecto

La Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios (AEMPS), dependiente del Misterio de Sanidad, ha informado del desabastecimiento de 'Dalsy' en las farmacias de toda España, tras la decisión de la compañía titular de la autorización de comercialización de bloquear su distribución tras detectar un error en el prospecto en algunos lotes, que no han llegado a ser distribuidos.
La titular de la autorización de comercialización, BGP products Operations, comunicó el pasado 19 de febrero de estos problemas de suministro —y establecía como fecha de restablecimiento prevista el 9 de abril—, además informó de que ninguna de las unidades afectadas ha sido distribuida al mercado nacional.
El error fue detectado que el prospecto del medicamento 'Dalsy' 20mg/ml suspensión oral, 150 ml. "Este error se produjo tras la implementación del cambio de volumen de 200 ml a 150 ml. Desde entonces se han fabricado 6 lotes de 'Dalsy' 20mg/ml suspensión oral, 150 ml con el prospecto erróneo, pero ninguna de estas unidades se ha distribuido al mercado nacional", ha informado la compañía.
Las unidades afectadas se bloquearon a la espera de poder ser "reacondicionadas". Tras detectar el error se solicitó a finales de febrero una autorización de fabricación excepcional a la AEMPS para el cambio de prospecto que se concede al mes siguiente para un total de 448.977 unidades.
Esta semana se empiezan a distribuir los dos primeros lotes acondicionados con el nuevo prospecto, más de 143.000 unidades, con las que se solventará parte del desabastecimiento teniendo en cuenta, según informa la compañía, que las ventas son de 150.000 unidades al mes, aproximadamente.
No obstante, desde Sanidad se recuerda que actualmente hay otros 21 medicamentos con la misma composición y dosificación, también recomendados para el alivio sintomático en niños de los dolores ocasionales leves o moderados, así como en estados febriles, que están comercializados en las farmacias.
