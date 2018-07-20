Público
Sanidad Un médico de Girona denuncia la muerte de una paciente con cáncer de mama que fue tratada con pseudoterapia

La mujer presentaba un pecho completamente "putrefacto", después de haber rechazado el tratamiento de quimioterapia, cirugía y radioterapia.

Hospital Josep Trueta de Girona - EFE

Una mujer española de 40 años ha fallecido por un cáncer de mamá "mal tratado" que presentaba un pecho completamente "putrefacto", tal y como ha explicado el doctor Bosch-Barrera, el oncólogo especialista que recibió a la paciente en las Urgencias del Hospital Universitario Josep Trueta.

Este tumor había sido tratado por un curandero de Barcelona, después de que la paciente rechazara el tratamiento de quimioterapia, cirugía y radioterapia.

Cuando el médico le atendió en Urgencias ya con el pecho completamente destrozado y en carne viva, ella alegó que, según su terapeuta, "si sale fuera de la piel, está oxigenando". A pesar de la rápida reacción de los médicos, la metástasis resultó haberse extendido de tal forma que resultaba imposible salvar la vida de la joven. Tal y como cuenta el médico oncólogo de Catalunya a El País, la mujer murió hace dos semanas.

Bosch-Barrera pide mayor implicación del Ministerio de Sanidad y cambios en la ley para poder luchar contra los curanderos, quienes “juegan con la vida de las personas con impunidad”.

