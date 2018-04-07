Una cadena humana formada con sábanas ha rodeado este sábado la Puerta del Sol en contra de la austeridad sanitaria y la privatización, en una concentración convocada por la Mesa en Defensa de la Sanidad Pública (Medsap).
Durante la concentración, que protestaba por la "privatización" sanitaria y de "los servicios públicos", una cadena humana formada con sábanas ha rodeado la Puerta del Sol, donde también se han leído los manifiestos. El objetivo de la concentración ha sido reivindicar que la salud "lo es todo", es decir, "que todas las personas tengan las necesidades cubiertas. Se trata de la 3ª Jornada Internacional contra la Privatización Sanitaria y los Servicios Sociales, que coincide con el Día Mundial de la Salud.
Con esta jornada se critica, entre otras cosas, las "consecuencias negativas de la austeridad prolongada en la calidad y el acceso a la asistencia sanitaria", así como las políticas internas, fiscales y comerciales que "promueven el crecimiento de los servicios de seguros y comerciales en el sector de la salud". Ante esta situación, la Medsap exige a se detengan estas políticas "por sus consecuencias muy negativas para la salud de las poblaciones".
Además, esta concentración de Sol ha coincidido con el final de una manifestación en defensa de los Servicios Públicos convocada por la Confederación General del Trabajo (CGT) que ha comenzado en Atocha a las 11.30 horas. De esta forma, tanto la Medsap como la CGT han colaborado en ambas causa
