Derechos LGTBI El Gobierno recupera el derecho a la reproducción asistida para lesbianas y mujeres solas

Una orden de 2013, firmada por la ministra de Sanidad Ana Mato, excluyó a las mujeres lesbianas y madres solas por motivos presupuestarios y de ahorro. Andalucía fue la primera comunidad que decidió desoír este mandato.

Una pareja de mujeres lesbianas que espera un bebé./ OVEJA ROSA

El Gobierno va a recuperar el derecho de las lesbianas y mujeres solas al acceso gratuito a los tratamientos de reproducción asistida, según han anunciado fuentes de Moncloa a la Cadena Ser. El Sistema Nacional de Salud las recibirá sin trabas para que puedan someterse a tratamientos de fecundación in vitro o inseminación artificial en centros sanitarios públicos.

Un derecho interrumpido por el Ejecutivo de Rajoy

Una orden de 2013, firmada por la ministra de Sanidad Ana Mato, excluyó a las mujeres lesbianas y madres solas. En dicho documento se alegaban motivos presupuestarios y de ahorro. Sin embargo, los colectivos LGBTI y la oposición denunciaron que era una discriminación por razones ideológicas y políticas porque esta atención no suponía tanto coste.

Comunidades insumisas

Andalucía optó por desoír el mandato de Mato y siguió atendiendo a estas mujeres. No fue  la única comunidad que 'se declaró insumisa'.  En estos últimos años se han unido Valencia, con la exconsellera y actual ministra de Sanidad Carmen Montón, y posteriormente Cataluña, Castilla La Mancha, Aragón o Madrid, esta última obligada por una sentencia judicial.

