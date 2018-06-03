Público
Huelva El SAT denuncia el intento de "secuestro" a 400 temporeras de la fresa que acudieron a la Guardia Civil

Varios centenares de mujeres trabajadoras habrían sido introducidas en autobuses por parte de los empresarios responsables de los campos,con el fin de expulsarlas a su país de origen como represalia por haber interpuesto una denuncia formal ante los abusos sufridos en el ámbito laboral.

Trabajadoras en un campo de fresas de Palos de la Frontera - EFE/ JULIÁN PÉREZ

El SAT (Sindicato Andaluz de Trabajadores) ha realizado este domingo una denuncia formal ante el Juzgado de Guardia de Huelga con motivo de la "retención" y "secuestro" de unas 400 mujeres marroquíes, temporeras de la fresa, por parte de sus empleadores.

Según informa La Mar de Onuba, este viernes se produjo una revuelta espontánea de estas trabajadoras en la localidad de Almonte (Huelva) que, al grito de "No bien, no bien", acabaron formalizando una denuncia a causa de las condiciones de trabajo y los abusos sufridos por sus capataces o empresarios.

Como represalia, y para impedir que las denunciantes puedan ratificar ante las autoridades estos hechos, sus empleadores habrían organizado la recogida de estas mujeres en autobuses con la intención de expulsarlas de los campos y devolverlas a su país de origen, con una antelación de una semana respecto a la fecha de finalización de su contrato de trabajo. La Guardia Civil ha logrado localizar estos vehículos y frenar la expulsión.

Por su parte, los responsables de la empresa implicada, Doñana 1998, habrían negado el motivo de estos hechos al diario onuvense, justificando que la salida de estas mujeres de los campos se producía a causa de la finalización de la temporada de la fresa. El SAT, sin embargo, se reitera en la defensa de las afectadas y ha interpuesto, de hecho, la denuncia mencionada.

