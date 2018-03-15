Un nuevo intento de secuestro en Madrid. En esta ocasión, la víctima fue una menor de 11 años en una de las salidas del colegio concertado de la Sagrada Familia en el distrito de Salamanca, según adelanta ABC.
Se produjo a las 17.15 horas mientras la menor esperaba a una compañera que se estaba cambiando para ir al polideportivo municipal más cercano. Fue entonces cuando un hombre de 55 años la agarró del brazo e intentó introducirla por la fuerza en un vehículo.
La madre de la amiga apareció en el lugar de los hechos tras conocer lo ocurrido, llamó al 091 y entró en el colegio para relatar lo ocurrido. La denuncia en comisaría la presentaron los padres de la víctima a primera hora de la noche.
Otros cuatro intentos de secuestro
Esta ola de secuestros en la Comunidad de Madrid está siendo investigada por la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil, dos de ellos en la localidad de Las Rozas, uno en Pinto y otro en Arroyomolinos.
El día 8 de este mes se produjo un intento de secuestro junto al colegio Logos de Las Rozas. Otra el pasado martes, referida a un niño de 12 años que salía del colegio Europa de Pinto y al que, según la denuncia interpuesta por la madre del menor, un hombre intentó raptar agarrándole por los hombros y amenazando con matarle si gritaba, aunque pudo huir.
Este miércoles, la Guardia Civil ha recibido otras dos denuncias, una de ellas relacionada con un supuesto caso de secuestro en diciembre en un centro comercial de Arroyomolinos y la otra sobre un caso en Las Rozas en una parada de autobús, de la que está cerca ningún centro escolar.
La delegada del Gobierno en Madrid, Concepción Dancausa, ha pedido a la Guardia Civil y a la Policía Nacional que refuercen su presencia en los colegios tras estas denuncias y ha pedido a los padres tranquilidad y estar vigilantes pero "no llevar las cosas más allá".
"Creo que debemos estar vigilantes, pero tampoco llevar las cosas más allá. Creo que los éxitos y el esclarecimiento de casos que tienen la Guardia Civil y la Policía Nacional nos tiene que dar la tranquilidad necesaria para que, tomando las precauciones necesarias, no estar preocupados", ha anunciado la delegada.
