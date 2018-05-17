Público
Segovia, la primera ciudad española en acabar con la publicidad sexista

El Ayuntamiento se suma al proyecto del Parlamento europeo 'Ciudades contra la publicidad sexista' en el que ya participan París, Londres y Berlín.

La fachada del Ayuntamiento de Segovia con un enorme lazo morado durante el 8-M. / Ayto. de Segovia

El Ayuntamiento de Segovia se suma al proyecto 'Ciudades contra la publicidad sexista' que ha lanzado el Parlamento europeo para erradicar de sus calles cualquier publicidad sexista. Se convierte así en la primera ciudad española en unirse a esta iniciativa que por ahora han firmado París, Londres y Berlín. 

La alcaldesa socialista de Segovia, Clara Luquero, la primera mujer regidora en la historia de la capital de la provincia homónima, ha dicho que "en esta milenaria villa romana tenemos claro que no hay cabida para quienes no respetan a la otra mitad de la población”.

Así, Luquero muestra su más profundo apoyo a un proyecto liderado por los socialdemócratas europeos y abierto a cualquier municipio preocupado por la desigualdad de género. Esta iniciativa fue impulsada por el histórico 8-M y por la  presidenta y portavoz socialista en la comisión de Derechos de la Mujer e Igualdad de Género en el Parlamento Europeo, Iratxe García.

La nueva ordenanza dicta que queda prohibida la difusión de imágenes denigrantes de la mujer en publicidad, principalmente en el transporte y los espacios públicos. De este modo, busca "promover el respeto a la dignidad de todas las personas, la diversidad y la igualdad entre las mujeres y los hombres”.

Se prevé que otras ciudades españolas, como Madrid, Barcelona o València, se sumen al apoyo del proyecto contra la publicidad sexista en el futuro.

