Los bomberos de Málaga rescataron este miércoles a una niña de cinco años que se encontraba en el zócalo del balcón de un octavo piso, por fuera, agarrada a la barandilla.
Por causas que aún se investigan, la pequeña se encontraba sola en casa, en un piso de la calle Virgen de Belén de la capital.
Al parecer la madre había salido con sus otros hijos y la niña estaba sola en el piso, cerrado con llave, por lo que, asustada, salió a la terraza.
Los bomberos tuvieron que desplegar la escala de 30 metros justo hasta el límite de su recorrido en un tiempo récord para poner a la niña dentro de la cesta, en un lugar seguro.
La autoescala, al estar al límite de la altura, según las fuentes, tenía un efecto látigo pero finalmente el bombero pudo coger a la menor y la colocó en la cesta, ante la alegría de los vecinos.
