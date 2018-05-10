La Comisión Federal de Comunicaciones de EEUU (FCC, por sus siglas en inglés) ha confirmado que las normas que garantizan la neutralidad de internet en el país, en vigor desde 2015, dejarán de tener efecto el 11 de junio.
La FCC derogó en diciembre las reglas de neutralidad de red de la era Obama, lo que permite a los proveedores de Internet bloquear o ralentizar sitios web, siempre que lo comuniquen a los usuarios.
Fracasan así los intentos de salvaguardar las normas para mantener una red que no discrimine los contenidos por razón de su origen, contenido u otros intereses.
Algunos estados y grupos de defensa de libertades y de consumidores han tratado, en vano, de bloquear las nuevas reglas.
Esta nueva normativa se considera una victoria para los proveedores de conexión a Internet, como AT&T y Comcast, pero genera la oposición de los gigantes de la red como Facebook y Alphabet, la matriz del gigante Google.
La neutralidad de la red, como principio, estaba consagrada en la normativa que la FCC aprobó derogar en diciembre, y que prohíbe a los proveedores de servicios bloquear, ralentizar el acceso o cobrar más por ciertos contenidos en línea.
Una vez que entren en vigencia, las nuevas normasotorgarán a los proveedores de conexión a Internet una gran flexibilidad para cambiar la forma en que los consumidores acceden a Internet. No obstante, deberán ser transparentes e informar de cualquier cambio a los consumidores.
