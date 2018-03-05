Público
La socióloga Saskia Sassen reflexionará en Madrid sobre los retos y desafíos globales de la agenda internacional

La holandesa, premio Príncipe de Asturias de las Ciencias Sociales 2013, impartirá una conferencia en el marco del programa "La Agenda 2030. Del discurso a la política", un ciclo que se desarrollará entre marzo de 2018 y junio de 2019.

La socióloga Saskia Sassen, premio Príncipe de Asturias de las Ciencias Sociales 2013. EFE/Archivo

Saskia Sassen, la socióloga que acuñó el término "ciudad global", inaugurará un ciclo de debates sobre la agenda internacional de desarrollo el próximo 11 de marzo en el auditorio Caja de Música del Ayuntamiento de Madrid.

La holandesa, premio Príncipe de Asturias de las Ciencias Sociales 2013, impartirá una conferencia a partir de las 11.30 horas en el marco del programa "La Agenda 2030. Del discurso a la política", un ciclo que se desarrollará entre marzo de 2018 y junio de 2019. 

La autora de títulos como La ciudad global o Expulsiones reflexionará sobre los retos y desafíos globales de la actual agenda internacional de desarrollo. Asimismo, voces nacionales e internacionales debatirán sobre las propuestas locales e internacionales a los grandes desafíos globales (crisis ambiental y sostenibilidad, desigualdades, movilidad y refugio, derechos humanos…).

El ciclo será presentado por la portavoz de Gobierno y Secretaria General de la Unión de Ciudades Capitales Iberoamericanas (UCCI), Rita Maestre, y por el Rector de la Universidad Complutense, Carlos Andradas.

