Sucesos Detienen a los padres de un bebé hospitalizado tras dar positivo en cocaína

El menor, al que ya le ha bajado la fiebre, ha quedado ingresado en el centro hospitalario en observación.

Un bebé de nueve meses ha sido hospitalizado tras dar positivo en cocaína y sus padres han sido detenidos por la Policía Nacional como presuntos autores de un delito contra la salud pública y por abandono de menor.

Según han informado a Efe fuentes de ese cuerpo policial, sobre las tres de la madrugada del sábado al domingo, el hombre, de 44 años, acudió con su bebé, un niño de 9 meses, a un hospital valenciano, ya que el pequeño tenía fiebre.

Tras unos análisis clínicos el menor dio positivo en cocaína, por lo que fue alertada la Policía Nacional, que detuvo al padre en Valencia.

El domingo por la mañana fue detenida la madre por un supuesto delito de abandono de menor.

El bebé, al que ya le ha bajado la fiebre, ha quedado ingresado en el centro hospitalario en observación, según las fuentes.

