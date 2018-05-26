Los bomberos de la Diputación Provincial de Zaragoza (DPZ) han rescatado este sábado a un trabajador que ha caído a una trituradora de residuos de origen animal en una empresa de la localidad zaragozana de Muel.
El accidente se ha producido a las 6.45 horas cuando el operario se ha caído a la trituradora. Aunque la máquina estaba parada, el trabajador ha resultado herido por la caída y ha quedado atrapado en un espacio angosto en el que era difícil respirar, según ha informado la institución provincial.
Los bomberos de la Diputación han acudido desde los parques de Cariñena, La Almunia y El Burgo y, con ayuda de un sanitario del 061, han estabilizado a la víctima y le han suministrado aire limpio. Después, con ayuda de una pala cargadora, le han extraído de la trituradora en una camilla de rescate vertical utilizando un juego de cuerdas y poleas. El herido ha sido trasladado al hospital de la MAZ.
