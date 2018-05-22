Público
Se derrumba el forjado de un edificio en rehabilitación en Madrid

Emergencias Madrid no se descarta que en su interior pudieran haber personas.

El forjado de un edificio en rehabilitación en la calle Martínez Campos de Madrid se ha derrumbado y por el momento se desconoce si ha afectado a alguna persona en su interior.

Según han informado a Efe fuentes de Emergencias Madrid no se descarta que en su interior pudieran haber personas.

(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)

