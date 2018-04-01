Público
Tres españoles muertos por una avalancha en los Alpes suizos

Formaban parte de un grupo turístico y estaban esquiando cerca de la localidad de Fiesh. Hay dos montañeros heridos

Equipos de rescate, este domingo tras la avalancha en los Alpes suizos./ EFE

Tres esquiadores españoles han muerto y dos han resultado heridos después de ser arrastrados por un alud en los Alpes suizos, según ha indicado la Policía helvética.

Los españoles formaban parte de un grupo turístico y estaban esquiando cerca de la localidad de Fiesh el sábado por la tarde cuando fueron sepultados por la nieve.

Los servicios de rescate tuvieron que suspender la búsqueda a última hora de este sábado por el mal tiempo, y fuentes policiales están dando las labores de búsqueda por terminadas.

