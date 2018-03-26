Público
Tania Varela Detenida Tania Varela, la narco más buscada por la Europol

La narcotraficante gallega, 44 años, ha sido arrestada en Vilanova i la Geltrú, a 30 kilómetros de Barcelona.

Tania Varela, en la ficha de Europol (eumostwanted.eu)

Los Mossos d' Esquadra han detenido a Tania Varela, la única mujer que figuraba hasta ahora en la lista de 70 personas más buscadas de Europol. Esta narcotraficante gallega, 44 años, ha sido arrestada en Vilanova i la Geltrú, a 30 kilómetros de Barcelona.

Varela, que estaba condenada a siete años de presión, llevaba fugada de la justicia desde 2011, después de ser condenada a siete años de presión por un delito de tráfico de drogas y blanqueo de capitales.

