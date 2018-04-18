La narcotraficante, Tania Varela, tenía planeado adquirir un certificado de defunción y crearse una nueva identidad para acabar con su condición de fugitiva, según los documentos manuscritos hallados por los Mossos d’ Esquadra en el registro de su vivienda, a los que ha tenido acceso El Periódico.

Aunque la narcotraficante gallega no veía clara la posibilidad de hacerse pasar por muerta para empezar una nueva vida: "Si se compra el certificado de defunción y se crea una nueva identidad, eso tampoco es seguro del todo: porque las huellas dactilares son las mismas". Varela también pensó en solicitar un indulto.

Los investigadores creen que Varela tenía prisa por solucionar su situación para que no influyera en el desarrollo social de su hija, de cuatro años, que tenía que ser escolarizada obligatoriamente en el curso siguiente.

La abogada gallega estaba condenada a siete años de presión, llevaba fugada de la justicia desde 2011, después de ser condenada por un delito de tráfico de drogas y blanqueo de capitales.

Ha declarado este miércoles

Tania Varela ha declarado este miércoles en el juicio por el asesinato de su pareja, el abogado Alfonso Díaz Moñux. La narcotraficante ha apuntado que sólo vio dos siluetas de hombres tras los disparos, y ha reconocido que huyó de la Justicia por su miedo sobre este caso: "Junto a su fallecimiento y el miedo que tenía, me llevó a esta situación horrorosa. Me dijo si me pasa algo vete, igual que me dijo que él intentaría proteger la vida de sus hijas", ha declarado.

La letrada ha comparecido de forma presencial en calidad de testigo, siendo trasladada el martes a una cárcel madrileña desde el centro penitenciario barcelonés en el que cumple condena por narcotráfico. Su testimonio es clave para el juicio ya que en el momento del crimen Tania acompañaba a Muñox en el coche en el que recibió los tiros por parte de dos asesinos a sueldo. Entonces manifestó que parecían colombianos.

