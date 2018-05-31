El Tribunal Superior de Xustiza de Galicia (TSXG) ha informado de que el Promotor de la Acción Disciplinaria del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) ha incoado diligencias informativas en relación con la supuesta actividad como tarotista de la titular del Juzgado de Vigilancia Penitenciaria número 3 de Lugo, María Jesús García Pérez.

A través de su gabinete de comunicación, el TSXG informa de que "en ellas se practicarán las actuaciones que se estimen necesarias para determinar la veracidad de los hechos y cualquier otra circunstancia que resulte relevante para la investigación". En cuanto a la posibilidad de que la jueza sea apartada cautelarmente de sus funciones, dependerá del resultado de las diligencias informativas, que también determinarán o no la apertura de un expediente disciplinario.

El presidente de la Audiencia Provincial de Lugo, José Antonio Varela Agrelo, confirmó a Efe que él mismo "puso en conocimiento hace días" de la Sala de Gobierno del Tribunal Superior de Xustiza de Galicia que la citada jueza supuestamente se dedicaba a echar las cartas del tarot. Según avanzó el diario El Progreso, esta jueza, que decide sobre la situación penitenciaria de un millar de presos de tres cárceles gallegas, trabajaba como pitonisa en un piso de la Avenida de Ramón Ferreiro, en Lugo, en sesiones por las que cobraba entre 15 y 20 euros.

Varela Agrelo precisó que "el hecho que se puso en conocimiento" del Tribunal Superior de Xustiza de Galicia es "esa actividad de echadora de cartas del tarot por parte una jueza de Lugo. Ese es el hecho objetivo, pero a partir de ahí la calificación le corresponde al órgano de gobierno, en este caso al CGPJ".

"Tengo conocimiento de esos hechos, me parece que es una conducta peculiar y no la puedo calificar. Entonces, se la envío al órgano de gobierno para que efectúe esa calificación", precisó el presidente de la Audiencia, quien también añadió que "la Sala de Gobierno se lo ha transmitido al Consejo General del Poder Judicial".

"No me corresponde a mí calificar los hechos. Lo remito porque me parece raro", añadió Varela Agrelo, quien también reconoció que solo el "hecho" de que él mismo tenga que informar sobre algo así es "chocante".