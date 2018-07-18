El Ministerio de Defensa ha decidido readmitir en el proceso selectivo de acceso a las Fuerzas Armadas a dos mujeres que habían sido excluidas por llevar tatuajes en una zona que era visible en caso de que vistieran uniforme de falda, como denunció Público. La ministra Margarita Robles ya decidió cambiar esta norma hace diez días para evitar discriminación entre hombres y mujeres.
Según ha informado este miércoles el Ministerio, el Departamento ha estimado el recurso presentado por estas dos aspirantes mujeres excluidas de un mismo proceso selectivo de oposición al cuerpo militar en la especialidad de psicología.
Según explica, Defensa les otorga la razón y decide readmitirlas en el proceso selectivo del que fueron excluidas, siguiendo con la decisión adoptada la pasada semana para garantizar la igualdad de trato entre mujeres y hombres en lo que se refiere a los tatuajes visibles con el uniforme.
Esta medida se encuentra relacionada con la denuncia de una mujer que había sido descartada por llevar un tatuaje en el tobillo. La opositora a psicóloga militar explicó a Público que fue descartada de las pruebas por su tatuaje en el pie, que solo sería visible si ella usara falda.
"Defensa subraya así su firme compromiso con la igualdad de mujeres y hombres en los Ejércitos y, para ello, como ya se acordó, se modificarán las bases de las futuras convocatorias de oposiciones eliminando cualquier duda o margen de discrecionalidad por parte de los órganos de selección", explica. En concreto, se introducirá un párrafo que indique expresamente que "los tatuajes, argollas, espigas e inserciones, automutilaciones o similares no serán visibles vistiendo el uniforme de las Fuerzas Armadas común para la mujer y el hombre".
