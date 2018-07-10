Público
Subsidio mayores de 55 años El TC considera que las rentas de la unidad familiar no deben ser un requisito para obtener el subsidio de mayores de 55 años

El Gobierno del PP quiso endurecer el cobro del subsidio para mayores de 55 años en 2012 y se comenzó a tener en cuenta los ingresos de toda la unidad familiar del solicitante.

Personas desempleadas en una oficina de empleo/EFE

Una nueva sentencia del Tribunal Constitucional anula la reforma de 2012 para obtener el subsidio de mayores de 55 años con la que se comenzaron a tener en cuenta los ingresos de la unidad familiar. Ahora solo computarían los ingresos individuales de los solicitantes.

El Gobierno del PP pretendió endurecer el cobro del subsidio para mayores de 55 años bajo el Real Decreto de medidas "para favorecer la continuidad de la vida laboral de los trabajadores de mayor edad y promover el envejecimiento activo".

Introdujo un nuevo requisito para los desempleados: la suma de rentas de su unidad familiar, dividida por el número de integrantes que la componen, no podía superar el 75% del salario mínimo interprofesional, excluida la parte proporcional de dos pagas extraordinarias.

La sentencia, que fue promovida por más de cincuenta diputados socialistas con la aprobación de la norma, declara que esta modificación tuvo carácter inconstitucional al utilizar el procedimiento legislativo con modalidad de "urgencia" (Decreto Ley) y vulnerar el art. 41 CE.

