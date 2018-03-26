Público
El tiempo Las temperaturas suben en casi toda España tras el fin de 'Hugo', pero una decena de provincias seguirán en riesgo

El viento seguirá afectando a Huesca, Zaragoza, Teruel, Tarragona y Castellón, donde se han decretado avisos por riesgo de nivel amarillo

Una pareja pasea en la playa de La Malva disfrutando del sol y las temperaturas suaves. EFE

Las temperaturas aumentan este lunes de manera generalizada durante el día, salvo en Canarias, donde permanecerán sin cambios, tras el paso de la borrasca 'Hugo'. En cambio, una decena de provincias siguen en aviso por riesgo de nevadas, fuerte viento y fuerte oleaje, según la predicción de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET).

Así, el viento seguirá afectando a Huesca, Zaragoza, Teruel, Tarragona y Castellón, donde se han decretado avisos por riesgo (nivel amarillo).

Por fenómenos costeros, se encuentran en aviso por riesgo Gran Canaria, La Gomera, Tenerife.

Además, Huesca, Lleida y Navarra, seguirán este lunes con avisos por riesgo de nevadas, que en Asturias se elevará a riesgo importante (nivel naranja).

Durante la jornada, se esperan cielos nubosos o cubiertos con lluvias en el área cantábrica, alto Ebro, norte del Sistema Ibérico y Pirineos, lluvias que podrían ser localmente persistentes en el este del País Vasco y norte de Navarra, tendiendo a remitir desde el oeste.

Además, no se descarta alguna precipitación débil y ocasional en el este de Castilla y León, resto del Sistema Ibérico, Baleares, este de Cataluña y litoral gallego.

Las precipitaciones serán de nieve en los sistemas montañosos del norte peninsular, especialmente a primeras horas. En Canarias, hay probabilidad de lluvias débiles y ocasionales en el norte de islas de más relieve.

Igualmente, estará nuboso o habrá intervalos nubosos en otras zonas de la mitad norte e interior este peninsular, mientras que en el resto de la Península, habrá predominio de poco nuboso, aunque con algunas nubes altas.

La cota de nieve este lunes en el norte peninsular oscilará entre los 900 y los 1.200 metros.

Por último, habrá predominio de vientos de componente norte en la mayor parte del país, con intervalos de fuerte en Canarias, valle del Ebro, Ampurdán y zonas de montaña del nordeste peninsular.

