La Fiscalía de Huelva está practicando nuevas diligencias en relación con la causa abierta en el Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 2 de Moguer por presuntos abusos sexuales a temporeras marroquíes que trabajaban en una finca fresera de la localidad.
Según han informado a Efe desde la Fiscalía, se ha solicitado la toma de declaraciones a más testigos y personas del entorno de las víctimas y del único investigado por estos hechos, un encargado de la finca. La práctica de estas nuevas diligencias se realiza después de que el juzgado le remitiera causa por si estimaba conveniente y necesario llevarlas a cabo.
A finales de mayo, la Fiscalía de Huelva envió al Juzgado las diligencias de investigación que mantenía abiertas sobre los presuntos abusos sexuales a temporeras marroquíes que trabajan en las explotaciones freseras.
Hasta el momento, han sido cuatro mujeres marroquíes las que han declarado y todas ellas coincidieron en afirmar que los presuntos abusos sexuales fueron protagonizados por el mismo investigado.
Las declaraciones fueron posibles a través de la investigación realizada por la Policía Nacional, que localizó a dos víctimas y la que ha llevado a cabo la Guardia Civil con la identificación de otras dos mujeres.
