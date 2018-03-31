Público
Público

Tesla Otro coche autónomo se estrella, matando a su conductor

El suceso, ocurrido el pasado 23 de marzo  con un modelo de la compañía Tesla, es el segundo accidente de un vehículo autónomo en una semana. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un Tesla Model X como el que sufrió el accidente mortal el pasado 23 de marzo.

Un Tesla Model X como el que sufrió el accidente mortal el pasado 23 de marzo.

Un vehículo de la compañía estadounidense Tesla, un Tesla Model X, tenía activado el sistema automático cuando el pasado 23 de marzo chocó contra una barrera en Mountain View (California), según confirmó anoche la empresa en un comunicado, publicado este sábado por medios locales.

Poco después del accidente, el conductor del vehículo, Walter Huang, de 38 años y que trabajaba como un ingeniero para Apple, falleció en un hospital cercano.

Tesla aseguró que el sistema automático estaba activado y que Huang no puso las manos en el volante hasta seis segundos antes del accidente, algo que no impidió que el coche chocara contra una barrera de la carretera.

El sistema de conducción automático es capaz de frenar y acelerar como si de un conductor se tratara y, además, permite a los pilotos retirar sus manos del volante durante periodos prolongados de tiempo, aunque Tesla específicamente exige a sus usuarios que mantengan "en todo momento" las manos en el volante.

La muerte de Huang ha generado dudas sobre la seguridad de los sistemas autónomos de conducción.

El pasado 18 de marzo, un vehículo autónomo de la compañía de transporte Uber atropelló y acabó con la vida de una mujer en Tempe (Arizona, Estados Unidos).

En reacción a ese suceso, Toyota suspendió las operaciones con vehículos autónomos que tiene en el área de San Francisco (California) y en Ann Arbor (Michigan), donde está ubicado su centro de investigación.

Etiquetas