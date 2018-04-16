El diario The New York Times y el semanario The New Yorker compartieron hoy el premio Pulitzer al servicio público, que otorga la Universidad de Columbia por haber destapado el caso de agresiones sexuales protagonizado por el productor de cine Harvey Weinstein.

El Times, que obtuvo en total tres premios Pulitzer, entre ellos al servicio público y al periodismo de investigación, compartió así el primero con el semanario neoyorquino, anunció Dana Canedy, quien se convirtió en la primera mujer y persona de color en presentar estos premios en sus 102 años de trayectoria.

