La tía de la reina Letizia apoya en Twitter la libertad para los "presos políticos" catalanes

Henar Ortiz, tía de la reina Letizia, tiene a bien —como todo hijo de vecino, sólo faltaría— airear sus disconformidades en las redes siempre que puede. Si bien hace ya un tiempo que es vox populi su republicanismo, ahora vuelve a ser noticia por la utilización como foto de perfil de su cuenta de Twitter del lazo amarillo implementado como símbolo por los independentistas para pedir la libertad de sus presos políticos en Catalunya.
Así lo recoge el diario El Mundo en LOC, una decisión —la de incorporar el lazo como avatar— que la escritora y decoradora no ha querido detallar, pese a que un vistazo somero a su timeline evidencia que Henar no duda en mostrar su apoyo a los políticos catalanes encarcelados a través de diversos retuits.
Henar Ortiz es hermana del periodista Jesús Ortiz, padre de la Reina Letizia. Su prolífica actividad tuitera muestran su interés por la actualidad política, de tal forma que no se limita a la crisis catalana, sino que también se posiciona en otros menesteres como el caso Cifuentes o la extravagante decisión de izar a media asta la bandera española por la muerte de Cristo.
No hay duda, la tía paterna de la reina se moja. Mal que le pese a Zarzuela, las opiniones son libres y —sobre decir— Henar Ortiz tiene previsto seguir dando buena cuenta de esa libertad.
