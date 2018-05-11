Uno de los tres trabajadores de Metro de Madrid con una enfermedad profesional reconocida como consecuencia de la exposición a fibras procedentes del amianto ha declarado en la Asamblea de Madrid que la empresa ha actuado "con negligencia" en la información y la formación de los empleados de la compañía.
Así lo ha expresado Santos González Rollán, de 58 años, trabajador activo del Metro de Madrid de la Sección de Multifuncionales, durante su comparecencia ante la comisión de investigación sobre el amianto en el suburbano madrileño.
González Rollán ingresó en la compañía en 1976 para ocuparse del mantenimiento de las escaleras mecánicas, aunque en los últimos años su tarea se ha ampliado a otras instalaciones como las estaciones y el alumbrado.
En 2013, a la vista de una radiografía de tórax, los médicos le preguntaron si manipulaba amianto, y en febrero de 2016 le diagnosticaron asbestosis.
