Las asociaciones de personas trans y sus familias no acudirán a la inauguración de la Plazuela de la Memoria Trans ante la falta de confirmación de la Alcaldesa de Madrid. "La condena máxima a ésta lacra social debe partir de nuestros máximos representantes en las distintas Administraciones y quienes se sientan en el Parlamento, Asambleas autonómicas y Ayuntamientos", explican en un comunicado.
"Creemos necesario el máximo compromiso institucional contra la transfobia", afirman las asociaciones de personas trans, por lo que consideran "imprescindible la presencia de la Alcaldesa de Madrid en la inauguración". Ante los recientes suicidios de menores trans reclaman "un claro signo de condena política a quienes con su transfobia niegan el más elemental de los derechos humanos a las personas trans: el derecho a ser".
Este jueves, Día contra la Homofobia, la Transfobia y la Bifobia, estaba previsto que un espacio hasta ahora sin nombre en el barrio de Chueca pasara a llamarse la Plaza de la Memoria Trans. Sin embargo, el evento se ha derivado a este sábado a las 12 horas.
En la misma jornada se ha instalará una placa conmemorativa con los nombres de distintas víctimas trans, entre ellas Alan Montoliu Albert, un adolescente transexual que se suicidó en 2015 en Rubí (Barcelona).
El Ayuntamiento acordó con las asociaciones que luchan por los derechos de las personas LGTBI otorgar a la plaza una denominación más colectiva que reconociese a todas las víctimas de la violencia trans. La Junta de Gobierno dio luz verde el pasado abril al acuerdo del Pleno del distrito Centro del pasado mes de septiembre, que contó con los votos favorables de Ahora Madrid, PSOE y Ciudadanos.
